Watch all the Super Bowl movie trailers in one place

Super Bowl commercials may draw in crowds, but people often forget that it’s one of the biggest days of the year for movie trailers as well. A few months ahead of the summer movie season, the Super Bowl is often exactly the right place and time for studios to trot out the first, or latest, trailers for their biggest March, April, and May releases.

Just like other recent years, several studios have made their announcements clear days ahead of the big game, and most of them have actually released the full trailer online to make sure it didn’t get lost in the shuffle of Super Bowl festivities. But even if we know what most of the trailers will be, there are still some waiting to be left for the game itself, and probably a few surprises in store as well.

Here are all the trailers we know are coming or have so far at Super Bowl LVII:

The Flash

Image: Warner Bros.

The only trailer to be teased before the big game and actually released during it is The Flash. The latest look at this long-delayed entry in the DCU is likely to include plenty of speed and maybe even a glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Premiered on Friday ahead of the game, the first trailer for Fast X brings Dom Toretto’s family back together, and gives us a look at Jason Momoa’s new villain, who they’ll have to face off against.

This is a movie about Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs and I’m not sure you should need much more than that to be intrigued.

Scream VI

The latest Scream sequel is taking Ghostface, and the surviving cast of Scream 5, to New York City. And apparently, this time around the Ghostface killer may be an obsessive fan of the franchise — or at least of Stab, its in-universe equivalent.

Ben Affleck’s latest star vehicle and directing project tells the story of the Nike executive, played by Matt Damon, who signed Michael Jordan to a shoe deal before he was one of the greatest players in NBA history.