Warner Music Group is building a ‘musical theme park’ in the metaverse

Perhaps taking inspiration from blockbuster music experiences in , Warner Music Group is creating a performance venue in the metaverse. It’s with The Sandbox to create a “hybrid of musical theme park and concert venue” on the platform.

Some of WMG’s vast roster of artists (which includes the likes of Ed Sheeran, Green Day and Dua Lipa) are expected to play shows and take part in music experiences on the virtual stage. At a later date, The Sandbox will offer ardent fans the chance to buy virtual property next to WMG’s section of the metaverse.

The deal will result in The Sandbox‘s first music-themed world. The platform has teamed up with artists including Snoop Dogg, Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki on an individual basis, but this is its biggest music partnership to date. WMG and The Sandbox didn’t say when the virtual venue will debut.

Other major music companies have started making moves in the metaverse. Last month, Universal Music Group with official metaverse avatars for its artists.