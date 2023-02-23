Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have a deal to make ‘multiple Lord of the Rings movies’

Warner Bros. Discovery will be working on “multiple Lord of the Rings movies” with the production company behind the original film trilogy, New Line Cinema. The deal was announced by Warner Bros.’ CEO David Zaslav during the company’s Q4 earnings call on Thursday, though he didn’t provide any additional details about what those movies will look like or what they’ll be based on.

The two companies have already been working together on an animated movie called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is due out in 2024. The announcement confirms that the anime won’t be the only film we see from the partnership (or, should I say, fellowship).

Of course, Warner Bros. and New Line won’t be the only companies producing content set in Middle-earth. Amazon is currently working on a second season of its Rings of Power show, and Embracer Group (which now owns the rights to make stories in Tolkien’s universe) has said it’s “exploring additional movies based on iconic characters such as Gandalf, Aragorn, Gollum, Galadriel, Eowyn.”