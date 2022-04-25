Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams are working on a live-action Hot Wheels movie

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot is partnering up with Warner Bros. for a live-action Hot Wheels movie, yet another sign that Mattel is getting quite serious about the filmmaking business.

Today, Warner Bros. and Mattel Films announced that Bad Robot has signed on to produce a live-action Hot Wheels feature film described in a press release as a showcase of “some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.” Speaking about the collaboration, Mattel Films’ executive producer Robbie Brenner did not provide any plot details but did allude to the new project being aimed at a broad swath of the Hot Wheels fanbase.

“As the global leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the challenger spirit in auto enthusiasts for generations,” said Brenner. “Fans of all ages are now in for the ride of their lives with the incredible talent of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot joining us alongside Warner Bros. Pictures to transform Hot Wheels’ legendary IP into a thrilling story for the big screen.”

Unlike Mattel’s upcoming Barbie film, which already has a handful of stars attached and a central figure who more easily lends herself to cohesive narratives, details are scant about Hot Wheels, a movie based on cars you move around with the power of your imagination. But Hot Wheels could just as well end up being a film to watch out for, especially if Warner Bros. and Mattel have designs on it becoming their answer to Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise.