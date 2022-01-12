The Hamden Journal

Warhammer 40K miniatures now available via subscription in the US

Fans of the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop wargame in the United States can now purchase miniatures via subscription. Warhamer 40,000: Imperium, a subscription-based collection launched in the United Kingdom in 2021, is now available stateside. Items begin shipping on Jan. 26.

Warhammer 40,000: Imperium is, unfortunately, a needlessly complicated product. What you need to know is that subscribers will receive a drip feed of monthly hobby projects — including unassembled Space Marine and Necron miniatures, a limited selection of paints, brushes, and instruction. The base subscription costs $55.80 monthly, and is bundled as four “issues” of a nominal magazine. Each issue is delivered loose, with the goal being to organize their pages into a larger, evolving binder of information as they arrive. The first binder is free, with additional binders running $9.99. A premium version of the subscription costs $67.80 monthly, and includes additional miniatures from the Chaos Space Marines, Tyranids, T’au Empire, and Ork armies.

A breakdown of the cost of all the models included in the subscription — dutifully researched by the Fauxhammer community website, which appears to be a sponsored partner of this subscription — notes that there is a significant savings over retail. While you can sometimes find Games Workshop products online or at local game stores for as much as 20% off, the entire 80-issue subscription will net a savings of roughly 40%. You’ll need the better part of two years to collect them all.

