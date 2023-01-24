Warhammer 40K: Darktide Xbox launch delayed so developer can iron out problems

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide developer Fatshark on Tuesday posted an open letter written by CEO Martin Wahlund, in which the studio acknowledged the rocky launch for the first-person co-op shooter and promised to shore up the game.

“We set out […] to create a highly engaging and stable game with a level of depth that keeps you playing for weeks, not hours,” the statement reads in part. It continues, “We fell short of meeting those expectations. Over the next few months, our sole focus is to address the feedback that many of you have. In particular, we will focus on delivering a complete crafting system, a more rewarding progression loop, and continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.”

Fatshark will delay Darktide’s seasonal content and its Xbox Series X launch, while also pausing the release of premium cosmetics. “We just couldn’t continue down this path, knowing that we have not addressed many feedback areas in the game today,” writes Wahlund.

Darktide launched Nov. 30 for Windows PC, and was acclaimed for its visceral and satisfying combat, top tier audio and soundtrack, and richly detailed environments. The game was also criticized by fans for the random and inscrutable chance of upgrading weapons; its unsatisfying weekly quests and rewards; and the incomplete state of crafting. Recent reviews of the game on Steam are mostly negative, with overall reviews being mixed.