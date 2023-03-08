‘Wargroove 2’ will let you command pirates and giant squids on Switch and PC

After a lengthy drought, Advance Wars-style strategy games are enjoying something of a resurgence. , Nintendo will release Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, a remake of the two Game Boy Advance games that started the series. It turns out strategy fans can also look forward to a new title, with publisher Chucklefish announcing a sequel to the Advance Wars-inspired game from 2019.

Wargroove 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but when the game is ready, it will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC via . This time around, Robotality, a studio best known for its work on 2019’s , is handling development duties. According to the Wargroove 2’s Steam page, the sequel will feature new factions and units for players to command, as well as three single-player campaigns to complete. Chucklefish is also promising a roguelike mode. Additionally, the game will ship with an enhanced level editor that will allow players to create their own maps, cutscenes and campaigns.

If you haven’t played the original game yet, Wargroove is currently . That’s the largest discount Chucklefish has ever offered on the game.