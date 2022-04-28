Warcraft mobile game reveal date and time

On Monday, Blizzard is planning to give a first look at its long-awaited upcoming mobile entry in the Warcraft series. While we’ve known about Blizzard’s plans for a new mobile Warcraft game for some time now, this looks to be our first glimpse at what exactly that will entail.

The announcement is scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT, with the unveiling arriving at reveal.blizzard.com. We’ll have coverage on The Hamden Journal following the livestream.

Blizzard just recently showed off more of its upcoming mobile Diablo game, Diablo Immortal, and announced that it will be releasing on June 2 — and that a beta of a previously-unannounced PC version of the game will be releasing that same day. We have no word on a release date for the Warcraft mobile game at the moment, and given how long Blizzard promoted Diablo Immortal before announcing a date, we may not have one for quite some time.

