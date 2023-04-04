Walmart’s redesigned website looks better than Amazon

Walmart’s website and app have a new look, and I have to admit that it looks a lot cleaner than Amazon’s. The retail giant swapped out a more cluttered interface for one with bubbly blocks displaying various departments and deals across the store.
When you scroll down on the homepage, you’ll see even more shopping categories, along with specific items tailored to upcoming holidays, events, or the current season. Meanwhile, searching for a product yields several rows of products matching your search that you can scroll through horizontally.
Walmart executive vice president Tom Ward describes the change as “a more engaging way to browse” through Walmart’s inventory, noting that it surfaces “items that matter most to [customers] at any given moment.” To compare, Amazon’s homepage presents a slideshow-style banner at the top of the screen, while the rest is essentially a checkerboard of products and categories Amazon thinks you’ll like based on previous purchases.
Even before the redesign, I found shopping on Walmart’s website a more pleasant experience. For one, it has fewer of the word salad brands that frequently take up my top search results on Amazon — one of my biggest gripes with the site. It also sometimes has faster shipping options since products may actually be in stock at my local Walmart (or better yet, I can just find and pick something up in-store).