Walmart’s redesigned website looks better than Amazon

Walmart’s website and app have a new look, and I have to admit that it looks a lot cleaner than Amazon’s. The retail giant swapped out a more cluttered interface for one with bubbly blocks displaying various departments and deals across the store.

When you scroll down on the homepage, you’ll see even more shopping categories, along with specific items tailored to upcoming holidays, events, or the current season. Meanwhile, searching for a product yields several rows of products matching your search that you can scroll through horizontally.

Walmart’s old site vs. Walmart’s redesigned layout Image: Walmart

Walmart executive vice president Tom Ward describes the change as “a more engaging way to browse” through Walmart’s inventory, noting that it surfaces “items that matter most to [customers] at any given moment.” To compare, Amazon’s homepage presents a slideshow-style banner at the top of the screen, while the rest is essentially a checkerboard of products and categories Amazon thinks you’ll like based on previous purchases.