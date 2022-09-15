Walmart now lets you virtually model clothing on your own body

Walmarts latest Be Your Own Model feature lets you upload your own images to use in place of default clothing models. | Image: Walmart

Walmart shoppers will now be able to virtually try on clothes from the comfort of their own homes using AR technology in the retailer’s app.

The new Be Your Own Model experience requires customers to upload a full-body photo of themselves to create a realistic simulation of what an item of clothing would look like on their own bodies. The feature is capable of recognizing where the fabric should drape and shadows should fall, made possible by the company’s acquisition of the Zeekit virtual try-on platform last year.

“A single shirt can come in six different colors, seven different sizes and two sleeve lengths. Our technology captures all the variations and shows how they look uniquely on each individual,” says Walmart in a press…

