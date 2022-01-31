Walmart launches new pro service to install your smart home tech

Walmart doesn’t want a lack of know-how to prevent its customers from buying smart home tech, TVs, and other devices that require installation or assembly. The retailer has announced a new partnership with in-home services provider Angi to help mount TVs, set up smart home devices, and complete other DIY projects around your home. Angi says over 150 “common home projects” will be available to order from nearly 4,000 Walmart stores, as well as Walmart’s website.

Prices range from $45 for a simple job like furniture assembly, rising to $79 to mount a TV. Some tasks like installing new floors will require custom quotes.

Google and Ring have similar installation partnerships

Angi says that the third most popular project it carried out in 2021 was smart home device installations. First was interior painting, and second was bathroom remodeling. Although many smart home devices are designed to be easy for customers to install themselves, many, like video doorbells, smart locks, and garage door openers, require a level of technical and electrical know-how many would rather pay for.

Other smart home companies have similar partnerships with installation providers. Google partners with Handy and OnTech, while Ring also lists OnTech as a partner to install its smart home devices.

Angi doesn’t appear to be the only company Walmart works with. Walmart’s website also lists TV mounting services from HelloTech, while True Network Solutions can help with tech like routers, printers, and laptops. Walmart represents Angi’s first partnership with a major retailer.