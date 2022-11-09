Walmart and Sony have the God of War Ragnarök PS5 console bundle in stock

If you’re still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. Currently, Sony’s PlayStation Direct store and Walmart have the God of War Ragnarök bundle in stock — no queues or memberships necessary. While you can just check out at Walmart, you’ll have to sign in with a PlayStation account to buy one from Sony. Either one is an excellent opportunity to grab the elusive console and an excellent exclusive title in one purchase.
In the meantime, it could be wise to start preparing for your new PS5 with some fun accessories and games. Here are a few we recommend: