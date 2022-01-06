You won’t have to wait much longer to see an honest-to-goodness production version of Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz minivan. VW Group chief Herbert Diess has announced that his company will debut the reincarnated microbus on March 9th. He didn’t share more beyond a sketch, but VW’s testing of a self-driving prototype suggests the finished van won’t lose many of the design cues from the nostalgia-inspired concept.

The ID.Buzz is expected to launch in Europe later in 2022, and reach American shores in 2023. You’ll have to ‘settle’ for the passenger-focused long-wheelbase model in the US where Europeans will get short-wheelbase and commercial models. Europe is also more likely to get a self-driving variant, too. Entry models could start with rear wheel drive models that offer up to 200HP, while the range-topper could include AWD and 300HP. You may see up to three battery capacities.

The Buzz might not be as mass market-friendly as the ID.4 and other more conventional models, but it could still be one of VW’s most important EVs. Like the Beetle, VW’s microbus design remains iconic. The Buzz could serve as a halo vehicle whose cachet attracts buyers to the brand’s overall EV lineup, even if they ultimately settle for another model.