VW teases second-generation ID.3 EV with design and tech upgrades

Volkswagen’s electric car lineup is now mature enough that it’s introducing second-generation models — and it appears the company is taking some criticism to heart. VW has teased a redesign of the ID.3 that addresses complaints about the first version while upgrading the technology. The compact EV now sports a “matured” design with a supposedly sharper-looking exterior and higher-quality interior materials. Importantly, it’s also more functional — there’s a larger 12-inch infotainment display, two cupholders in the center console and a removable luggage compartment floor.

The tech may be the centerpiece. VW stresses the new ID.3 will use the company’s “latest” software platform, which boosts the sometimes-sluggish performance and allows for over-the-air updates. It will also reflect feature upgrades that include easier paid EV charging, adaptive lane guidance and parking aids.

Volkswagen

VW won’t formally unveil the revamped ID.3 until the spring, and pre-orders placed now won’t arrive until the last quarter of 2023 due to “high order volume.” However, it’s keeping the current starting price of €43,995 (about $43,600) for the Life trim. Business, Style, Max and Tour variants will also be available.

There’s no mention of which markets will get the new EV. As before, though, we wouldn’t expect a North American ID.3 launch. VW remains focused on crossovers and SUVs like the ID.4 in this market, and its fledgling Chattanooga EV factory will still be ramping up production through 2023. All the same, the second-gen ID.3 will be worth a look as a preview what to expect for revisions of those models that do cross the Atlantic. They may not be complete reinventions, but they should fare better against stiff competition from the likes of Ford and Nissan.