Vote in a March Madness tournament dedicated to weirdo characters

Monday kicks off The Hamden Journal’s first ever Who Would Win Week. All week we’ll be debating winners and losers and everything in-between, but we also want to hand the baton over to you, our friendly readers, in order to decide the ULTIMATE WHO WOULD WIN WEEK WINNER in our premiere Who Would Win Week tournament.
What are we basing our bracket on? Who are our contestants? How is the winner chosen? All wonderful questions — and we have answers. We’ve carefully calibrated the categories and initial matchups, picking competitors that represent the best and finest in their respective groups, delineated below.
The voting will be done via Twitter, starting at 11 a.m. EDT every day this week and ending at 9 a.m. EDT the next day.
And the biggest question: What are we basing this on? Vibes, man. Pure, chaotic vibes.
Without further ado, check out the full list of competitors — updated as each are eliminated! — and get to voting.
Presenting The Hamden Journal’s ULTIMATE WHO WOULD WIN WEEK TOURNAMENT, where the best of the best in four carefully chosen categories go against each other in a bracket of maximum chaos. pic.twitter.com/yvSfmV4P69
— The Hamden Journal (@The Hamden Journal) March 21, 2022
Thanksgiving Day Balloons
Characters that have at one point or another floated over the skyline of New York City as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- Goku from Dragon Ball
- The Boss Baby from The Boss Baby
- Pikachu from Pokémon
- Ronald McDonald from the McDonald’s franchise
- Sonic from the Sonic games
- Super Grover from Sesame Street
- Shrek from Shrek
- Hello Kitty from the Hello Kitty franchise
Ice Powers!!!!!!!
Characters that can use some form of ice in some way. Yes, this is intentionally broad.
- Elsa from Frozen
- Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat
- Frosty the Snowman from the Frosty the Snowman TV Special (1969)
- Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada
- Yuri Katsuki from Yuri!!! On Ice
- Jack Frost from Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Mister Freeze from DC Comics
- Frozone from The Incredibles
Hungry Bois
Not restricted by gender, Hungry Bois instead refers to any character known for their appetite, be it peculiar or all-encompassing.
Venom vs Garfield — insatiable appetite for chocolate and brains versus insatiable appetite for lasagna
— The Hamden Journal (@The Hamden Journal) March 21, 2022
- Kirby from the Kirby Games
- Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs
- Venom from Marvel Comics
- Garfield from the Garfield comic strip
- Matter-Eater Lad from DC Comics
- Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo
- Lorelei Gilmore from The Gilmore Girls
- No-Face from Spirited Away
Wearing a Letter
They wear letters somewhere on themselves.
- Superman from DC Comics
- Archie Andrews from Riverdale
- Hester Prynne from The Scarlet Letter
- Waluigi from the Mario games
- The PlayStation 5 from Real Life
- Coach Z from Homestar Runner
- Team Rocket from Pokémon
- Orko from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Rally your armies, gather your friends, and get those fingers ready to click as you bring your champion to victory. The final winner will be revealed on March 26. May the best… thing win!