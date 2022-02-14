Volta is installing 1,000 EV fast-charging stations at Walgreens locations

More electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to charge their car’s battery when they stop by the drugstore. EV charging network Volta is bringing another 1,000 DC fast-charging stalls to 500 Walgreens locations.

This marks a significant expansion of their partnership. The pair started working together in 2019 and there are currently Volta stations at 49 Walgreens stores. The companies say the latest agreement builds on Volta’s plans to expand access to its DC fast-charging network and aligns with Walgreens’ support of efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“Walgreens is an ideal match for faster forms of Volta charging given the average time a Walgreens shopper typically spends in-store,” Volta founder and CEO Scott Mercer said in a statement. “The next phase of our work with Walgreens will provide people with a quick, convenient, and meaningful charge that is tailored to their shopping experience while bringing us another step closer to a clean energy future.”

Drugstores and grocery stores are good spots for EV charging stations, since drivers can top up their battery while grabbing some essentials. On top of that, the easier it is for folks to access fast-charging stations, the more likely they might be to switch to an EV. This week, the Biden administration announced a $5 billion plan to improve EV charging infrastructure across the US.