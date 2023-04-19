Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV will qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit, automaker says

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

Volkswagen’s flagship electric vehicle, the ID.4 crossover SUV, is eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, the automaker announced Wednesday. The federal government’s list of eligible vehicles has since been updated to include all trim levels of the ID.4.

Volkswagen is currently the only international automaker to have a full battery electric vehicle that is eligible for the full credit. The ID.4 is assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which is one of the prerequisites for eligibility. Earlier this week, the federal government released its list of EVs that qualify for the tax credit. The VW ID.4 was initially left off, but as of today, it’s back on.

“This is great news for consumers in the U.S. because it expands the choice…

