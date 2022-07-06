Vizio’s Elevate soundbar with rotating speakers is $300 off

Prime Day 2022 is quickly approaching. The two-day sale event that’s exclusive to Prime members will kick off Tuesday, July 12th, (who said Tuesdays always have to be boring?) and last through Wednesday, July 13th. We’ll be covering every great deal that’s available so you won’t have to worry about missing out on stellar discounts. But all of that’s for next week. Here’s what you can save big on today.

Vizio’s high-end, 48-inch Elevate 5.1.4 sound system is selling for the lowest price that we’ve seen yet. Originally $1,099 (though currently selling for $999 through Vizio), you can supercharge your entertainment center for $698 at Amazon. While less costly soundbars like Sonos’ second-gen Beam claim to have Dolby Atmos support, it’s a virtualized effect compared to delivering the real thing, which the Elevate offers.

On each side of the Elevate are upward-firing speakers that deliver more dimension to the audio, enhancing presence to make Atmos content sound like it does at the movie theater (or better). When you aren’t watching Atmos content, the sides of the Elevate can rotate to deliver audio straight to you. The Elevate includes two upward-firing satellite speakers to place behind or around you as well as a wireless subwoofer. Read more about the Elevate here.

If you love low-cost gadgets like us, you might be interested in a 100W PD-ready USB-C to USB-C cable that has a built-in power meter that shows the wattage piping through it. The brand Chipofy is offering its version of the cable (many other companies appear to make a similar one) for $16.69 when you clip the $2 coupon on its Amazon product page.

My colleague Sean Hollister bought one months ago (read more on his experience here), and he found it immediately worthwhile to ensure that his tech is getting the right kind of power to charge at top speeds. Note that you need to plug the screen side into the device you’re charging rather than the power source to see what kind of charging speeds you’re getting.

I mentioned Prime Day is coming up, yes? Yes. While we expect to see deals on tech from many, many brands, it’s a time for Amazon’s own gadgets to receive discounts, too. It has already kicked off some deals for Prime members, including big price cuts on the latest Kindle for kids, the fourth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker, and the ever-useful Smart Plug. Each of these items is selling at their respective lowest prices.

Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging mouse pad is slightly discounted at Amazon, costing $91.56 instead of $100. This pad is compatible with Logitech’s G703, G502 Lightspeed, G903 Lightspeed, and the Pro Wireless mice. It will allow you to use these mice without having to plug them in to recharge. Read more about this product’s clever design here.

SimpliSafe’s Shield home security system with a base station, a keypad, one key fob, two motion sensors, and six entry sensors is discounted to just $159.99 at Best Buy. It normally costs $269.99.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay Portal wireless gaming headset for Xbox consoles is steeply discounted at Woot. Originally $499.99, it’s $249.99. I haven’t tested this model, but it seems like a far better value for this price considering that it has active noise cancellation, Bluetooth support, and what appears to be a comfortable design. Note that, while in new condition, it has but a 90-day warranty through Woot.