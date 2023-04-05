Vizio’s Atmos-ready M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar is on sale for $100 off

Want to level up your TV experience without paying a couple thousand for a premium surround sound system? Well then, a competent soundbar like Vizio’s M-Series 5.1.2 is probably your best bet. Vizio’s Atmos-ready model can likely deliver better sound than your TV’s built-in speakers for less than $500 — which is why it remains one of our favorite models. What’s more, it’s currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $399.99 ($100 off), which is one of its better prices to date.

Along with the soundbar itself, that price includes a six-inch wireless subwoofer, the kind you’d normally have to buy separately. That’s in addition to two upfiring rear speakers that support Dolby Atmos, allowing for a more immersive experience when watching content that supports the increasingly popular surround sound format. The M-Series 5.1.2 system also comes with a backlit remote, which you can use to switch between various TV presets and Bluetooth. All in all, it’s a nice Dolby Atmos system that offers good performance for your money, especially at this price.

It’s hard to believe we’re approaching the end of the school year, but here we are. While it might seem early, it might be wise to buy a Kindle today if you were considering gifting one as a graduation present. That’s because Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle is available with ads at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target starting at $79.99 ($20 off), which is just $5 shy of its all-time low. The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite, meanwhile, is also on sale starting at $99.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target in the ad-supported base configuration.

Both e-readers make for a good gift, one that’ll allow your giftee to carry hundreds of books for school or pleasure without weighing them down. Both models feature a sharp display, USB-C support, and good battery life. The latest Paperwhite, however, is waterproof, lasts longer, and offers a larger 6.8-inch screen. Be mindful that the Paperwhite’s size means it’s not as pocketable as the Kindle, nor is it as easy to hold with one hand.

LG has plenty in store for 2023 on the OLED front, but if you’re looking to pick up an OLED panel right now, LG’s 55-inch C2 is currently on sale for $1,199.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy. That’s one of the better prices we’ve seen this year on the midsize configuration, though other sizes are also available at a discount. Right now, for instance, you can pick up both the 42-inch and larger 65-inch model at Best Buy for $899.99 ($500 off) and $1,599.99 ($100 off), respectively.

The LG C2 outperforms its predecessor thanks to a brighter display and several new features, including the ability to log in to different user profiles. It retains all the C1’s impressive features as well — most notably, its deep black levels, speedy 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision — which makes it one of our go-to recs if you’re a gamer looking for a 4K TV to use with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.