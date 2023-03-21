Virtuix’s Omni One VR treadmill is finally making its way to customers

Gamers looking for a more immersive VR experience in their own home might finally get it with Virtuix’s Omni One. Virtuix has been developing the treadmill-like gaming machine for years and, following crowdfunding campaigns, Omni One recently started making its way to backers. Now, Virtuix is kickstarting another round of funding which it has announced will parlay into Omni One being released for sale to the general public later this year.

You might remember the Omni, which launched on Kickstarter in 2013 and was backed within 24 hours. The Omni One is modelled after the Omni Pro, a larger but similar version available in entertainment venues worldwide. The round — or omni directional — treadmill is four feet wide by five feet long, and it weighs about 250 pounds. The safety bit comes in through a vertical bar that holds a shoulder and waist strap, with the latter having a controller positioned on either side of it. It allows users to run, walk, kneel and even jump through a video game. The Omni One can also be folded away when not in use.

Omni One will retail starting at $2,595 plus shipping for the treadmill and a Pico Neo 3 VR headset — customized specifically for Omni One. The price is a bit higher than Virtuix’s initial projection of $1,995. Investors receive a 30 percent discount off the listed price.

It should be noted that while the company says compatibility with other VR games may come further down the line, Virtuix plans to offer first-party games via its own store. There will be 30 titles available at launch, but the company shared in a Facebook post that it has a ‘shortlist’ of around 200.

While the Omni One should be available for customers later this year, it’s unclear how many models will be produced. According to Virtuix, 900 “investors” applied to buy beta units and there are currently 35,000 general subscribers on a waiting list.