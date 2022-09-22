videogamedunkey launches an indie game publishing company

Image: Bigmode

videogamedunkey, a popular YouTube video game reviewer with over 7 million subscribers, has decided to start his own indie game publishing company. No, none of these words are in the Bible, but it’s true — Dunkey’s now in the business of publishing games.

In the video, Dunkey said that over 11 years of honest and forthright reviewing has taught him what he needs to know to separate the video game wheat from the weak sauce chaff to bring to the public the very best in indie games. He asserted that through his channel, he put “millions of eyes” on indie darlings like Enter The Gungeon, Celeste, Hollow Knight, and Undertale — games that, without his endorsement, probably would have been just fine, but hey, every little bit helps right?

A…

