Video game speedrun event AGDQ 2022 begins Sunday

The charity marathon Awesome Games Done Quick returns Sunday, offering a full week of video game speedruns. Once again, this year’s donations will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Games Done Quick typically stages two events each year, both of them raising millions for charity: Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick raised $2.8 million for Doctors Without Borders.

If you’re unfamiliar with Awesome Games Done Quick, it’s easy to explain: Exceptionally skilled video game players will play through their favorite games very fast, sometimes using glitches or exploits to move through the worlds quicker than what’s typically possible. The schedule runs nonstop for a full seven days, so there are a ton of video games to watch, including plenty of new titles, like Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Death’s Door, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Of course, speedrunners at the event will feature plenty of classic titles, too — Halo: Combat Evolved, EarthBound, and Diddy Kong Racing. The schedule starts with a pre-show at 11:30 a.m. EST on Jan. 9 and runs until midnight Jan. 16. For more, check out the Awesome Games Done Quick website.