Video game health benefits and strategies

Training Mode main illustration: Isip Xin

Have you ever thought to yourself, I want to get better at games, but I don’t want to destroy my life or physical health? Or, What should a gaming “workout” routine look like? We’re here to help with a special week dedicated to all things video games and health.

From workout routines to rehab stories, ergonomics, meditation, signs to look for when you’re pushing too far, how to balance games and life, and more, we have stories lined up to help anyone develop a healthy relationship to gaming — especially if you really care about nontoxic ways to improve or compete.