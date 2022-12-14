Verizon’s Plus Play hub for digital subscriptions comes with a free year of Netflix

Verizon’s launching the beta of its Plus Play service and is offering a year-long subscription to Netflix’s $19.99 per month premium plan to those who sign up. That adds up to savings of about $240, but as is the case with many Verizon products, there’s a catch: you’ll have to sign up for an annual subscription to one of the platforms offered through Plus Play first.

Introduced by Verizon earlier this year, Plus Play provides a consolidated hub where you can access and manage your streaming subscriptions in one place, including Netflix, Discovery Plus, HBO Max, Disney Plus, NBA League Pass Premium, AMC Plus, and the recently added NFL Plus. It also offers access to other non-streaming services, like Peloton, the Calm relaxation app, and the language-learning service DuoLingo.

To get a free subscription to Netflix, you’ll need to purchase one of the “qualifying” annual subscriptions Verizon lists on its site. Verizon says you can redeem the offer even if you’re an existing Netflix subscriber but that “existing customers of the qualifying services” aren’t eligible. You also can’t take advantage of the deal if you subscribed to Netflix using a special promotion or if you already signed up to Netflix through Plus Play.