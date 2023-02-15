Verizon expands its 2Gbps Fios home internet to the five boroughs

Verizon says its Fios 2 Gig plan, its fastest broadband service, is now available across New York City’s five boroughs. However, your mileage may vary since the company hasn’t clarified what portion of the areas are covered. A year ago, it began rolling out the service in “select areas” of NYC.

The Fios 2 Gig plan is part of Verizon’s fiber-optic network, which can be faster and more reliable than cable internet. The plan technically starts at $95 per month, but depending on your setup, your monthly fee could be as high as $120. That’s because the lower price is only available for existing Verizon Wireless customers on specific plans (5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plans) who sign up for autopay. (Skipping autopay will add another $10 to your bill.) There’s also a $99 setup fee.

In addition, the company says the advertised pricing is only valid through April 12. However, it does promise a four-year price guarantee if you’re a new customer who hasn’t subscribed to Verizon Home Internet in the last 180 days.

The service’s wired download and upload speeds are symmetrical, and Verizon says you can typically expect between 1.5Gbps and 2.3Gbps for a wired connection. (As always, wireless streaming will be lower.) In addition, the Fios 2 Gig plan includes a router rental with up to three WiFi extenders, although you’ll have to request those — and self-setup customers only get up to two extenders. However, the company will let you rent or purchase additional ones.

In short, there is fine print aplenty, so read carefully before signing up.