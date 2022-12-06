Vampire Survivors DLC: release date, new characters, and weapons

Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.

For those who aren’t in on the joke, none among the horde of monsters you already face in this bullet-hell roguelike are actually vampires. Nor, for that matter, are the player characters. That could change as the DLC shifts the game from Italy to Japan.

There, players will find “The Moonspell, once vigilant guardians of a sorcerous valley nestled in the mountains,” and they’ve been overrun by “hordes of yokai and oni.” Ominously, the demons’ onslaught “may provide some clue as to the location of a vampire.”

See, the game’s title refers to the fact a heretofore unseen vampire menace has summoned the demon horde players face in a fight to survive for 15 or more minutes, depending on the game type.

With Legacy of the Moonspell, players will take four new characters up against impossible odds: Miang Moonspell, Menya Moonspell, and Syuuto Moonspell of the Moonspell clan, plus the resurrected sorceress Babi-Onna. They’ll fight on Mt. Moonspell, “our biggest stage yet,” says developer poncle. The stage features an abandoned castle, the snowy mountaintop, and a yokai-infested village, among other environments.

Don’t worry, the DLC also gives players another 13 new weapons to use to cut the mob down to size. Legacy of the Moonspell costs $1.99 and will be available on both Steam and the Xbox marketplace. The base game was recently updated for free, just in time for Halloween, with two additional modes and Twitch integration.