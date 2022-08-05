Vampire Survivors: All cheat codes, Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane guide

The latest Vampire Survivors patch — version 0.10 — added an entirely new menu dedicated to secrets. To unlock this menu, you’ll need to find a new Relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. The Relic will also allow you to input special cheat codes into the game, bypassing some of the more obnoxious challenges and unlocking requirements for characters, stages, and more.

In this Vampire Survivors guide, we’ll go over how to find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane and give you the complete list of in-game cheat codes.

How to find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane

If you want to input cheat codes in Vampire Survivors — and get hints on how to unlock a variety of secret characters — you’ll need to pick up the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. You’ll find this Relic in The Bone Zone, Vampire Survivors’ most difficult stage. If you haven’t unlocked The Bone Zone, you’ll first need to unlock Hyper Mode for three different stages.

Load into The Bone Zone with a character who has a weapon that can focus on a target. I used the secret character Leda, but Gennaro would do fine, too. When you load in, start heading south and look at your map. You’ll see a “?” moving from side to side. Track it down and you’ll find a giant, rolling ball of bones. Use your weapons to defeat it and it will drop the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane.

If you’re having trouble killing the bone ball, try to reach it as soon as possible. The bone ball grows more powerful the higher the in-game timer is, so killing it early is key.

All the “spell” cheat codes in Vampire Survivors

Image: poncle via The Hamden Journal

Once you’ve unlocked the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane, you’ll be able to enter the Secrets menu. On the right side of the menu, you’ll see a place to “cast spell.” This is just Vampire Survivors’ language for typing in a cheat code.

We’ve listed all the cheat codes as of version 0.10 below. Select the box to the right and type the codes in exactly as they appear in our code list.

spinnn – spins the UI

– spins the UI relaxenjoylife – unlocks Il Molise

– unlocks Il Molise honesty – unlocks Moongolow

– unlocks Moongolow dotgogreenacres – unlocks Green Acres

– unlocks Green Acres rottingpizza – unlocks The Bone Zone

– unlocks The Bone Zone peakgamedesign – unlocks Boss Rash

– unlocks Boss Rash exdashexoneviiq – unlocks the Exdash

– unlocks the Exdash tramezzini – unlocks the Toastie as long as Exdash has already been unlocked

– unlocks the Toastie as long as Exdash has already been unlocked noneladonna – unlocks Arca Ladonna

– unlocks Arca Ladonna vivaladonna – unlocks Porta Ladonna

– unlocks Porta Ladonna superladonna – unlocks Lama Ladonna

– unlocks Lama Ladonna strongestcharacter – unlocks Poe Ratcho

– unlocks Poe Ratcho bioparco – unlocks Dommario

– unlocks Dommario faschiuma – unlocks Suor Clerici

– unlocks Suor Clerici accidenti – unlocks Krochi Freetto

– unlocks Krochi Freetto crystalmakeup – unlocks Christine Davain

– unlocks Christine Davain yattapanda – unlocks Yatta Cavallo

– unlocks Yatta Cavallo carramba – unlocks Bianco Ramba

– unlocks Bianco Ramba reset – unlocks O’Sole Meeo

– unlocks O’Sole Meeo languorino – unlocks Sire Ambrojoe

– unlocks Sire Ambrojoe thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault – unlocks Grim Grimoire

– unlocks Grim Grimoire thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault – unlocks Ars Gouda

– unlocks Ars Gouda leadmetothecheese – unlocks Milky Way Map

– unlocks Milky Way Map eggseggseggs – unlocks Glass Vizard

– unlocks Glass Vizard teleportustomars – unlocks Mindbender

– unlocks Mindbender randomazzami – unlocks Randomazzo and Arcana VI

– unlocks Randomazzo and Arcana VI icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet – unlocks Great Gospel

– unlocks Great Gospel thankelrond – unlocks Magic Banger

– unlocks Magic Banger timecompression – unlocks Sorceress Tears

– unlocks Sorceress Tears ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit – unlocks Yellow Sign

– unlocks Yellow Sign secondevolution – unlocks Gyorunton

– unlocks Gyorunton earrivatolarrotino – unlocks Big Trouser

– unlocks Big Trouser lhovistoio – unlocks Cosmo Pavone

– unlocks Cosmo Pavone fettinepanate – unlocks Boon Marrabbio

– unlocks Boon Marrabbio iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme – unlocks Leda

– unlocks Leda pinociampino – unlocks Peppino

– unlocks Peppino highfive – unlocks Gains Boros

– unlocks Gains Boros ablasphemousmockery – unlocks Mask of the Red Death

We’ll update this guide with more cheat codes as they’re added to the game.