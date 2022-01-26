Valve’s Steam Deck finally has an official release date. The portable gaming hardware will launch on Feb. 25, Valve announced on Wednesday, with the first shipment going out on Feb. 28.

On launch day, users who have already reserved Steam Decks will receive invitations to purchase devices from the initial batch. The first invitees will have 72 hours to order their Steam Decks once they receive the email, after which their invitation will be passed to the next person on the waitlist. The reservation price of the Steam Deck will be applied to users’ final order, but everyone can only order the model that they already reserved.

After the initial batch of order emails, Valve plans to start releasing new batches weekly. All order emails will be sent out in the order they were received, so if you didn’t get around to reserving yours right away, it could be a few weeks before you get the chance to buy one. Users can also reserve their units now, but you’ll be at the back of the line for now.

The Steam Deck is Valve’s answer to mobile gaming, bringing the familiar comforts of Steam to a portable package. The device runs a special version of SteamOS that will provide players with access to their existing library of Steam games — with ratings for how well each one plays on the device. The device has an AMD Zen 2 processor, along with 16 GB of RAM, an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, and between 64 GB and 612 GB of internal storage, depending on which model you get.

Valve also notes that review units of the Steam Deck will be sent in the near future with an embargo of Feb. 25, however some impressions of the new hardware should be out sooner than that.