Valve’s Steam Deck is on sale for the first time

There’s some good news if you’ve been holding off on buying a . Valve’s terrific portable gaming system is on sale for the first time, just over a year after the company . The price of the Steam Deck has dropped by 10 percent.

The 64GB model is currently $359.10 ($40 off). The 256GB variant has dropped from $529 to $476.10. The 512GB Steam Deck, which has a screen with anti-glare glass and the fastest storage of the bunch, is $65 off at $584.10. As things stand, it should take 1-2 weeks for your Deck to arrive. The discount will apply in all regions where the Deck ships until 1PM ET on March 23rd, when the Steam spring sale that just started comes to an end.

There are currently discounts on hundreds of games, so you’ll surely find plenty of things to play on your shiny new Steam Deck. The deals include Red Dead Redemption 2 (67 percent off), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (70 percent off), Marvel’s Midnight Suns (50 percent off) and NBA 2K23 (75 percent off). All are among the on Steam Deck to date, but Valve has verified that will work on the portable PC just fine (keep an eye out for green and yellow check marks on the Steam store).

Valve, which has constantly been updating the Steam Deck over the last year, has added another feature. It’ll now be easier to change the startup video that plays when you boot up the system. Valve has created 20 startup videos that you can buy from the Steam Points Shop, but you can other custom boot clips elsewhere.

Meanwhile, in case you’re worried that the Steam Deck will soon be obsolete, there likely won’t be a vastly more powerful second-generation model anytime soon. While Valve might continue to iterate on the system, “a true next-gen Deck with a significant bump in horsepower wouldn’t be for a few years,” designer Lawrence Yang told earlier this month.