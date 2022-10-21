Valve’s latest Steam Deck beta will list its internal components

Valve is rolling out a fresh batch of beta updates for its Steam Deck, one of which could help with servicing and repairs for the handheld gaming PC by listing internal components and saving owners from cracking the device open themselves to find out.

The new component lookup view will display the model and manufacturer of each major hardware element within individual Steam Decks. However, the list is only a snapshot of factory-installed components, and so won’t recognize or update for any fresh hardware that users install themselves. Users who have enabled beta client updates can access the new component lookup via Settings > System > Model/Serial Numbers button.

Valve said that the additional component transparency was being introduced because fans of the system had requested it, and mentioned its benefits for customers looking to repair or replace components via iFixit.

The exact manufacturer of individual components can have a surprising effect on the overall system, as was demonstrated earlier this year when gadget outfitting company Dbrand had to re-engineer its ‘Project Killswitch’ Steam Deck case. It turns out the case’s magnetic kickstand was slowing down the fans in some Steam Deck models — but only those with fans made by Delta, rather than Huaying. Valve notes that the Steam Deck will continue to use both Delta and Huaying fans in future, and that it’s “rolled in an engineered foam solution on the Steam Deck backplate to reduce noise” caused by the fans.

The magnetic kickstand on Dbrand’s Project Killswitch case interfered with Delta fans in some Steam deck units. Photo by Alice Newcome-Beill / The The Hamden Journal

Some smaller updates have also been introduced to the beta channel, including the ability to skip boot animations by pressing the B button — something that we can use when we get tired of custom 30-second-long boot animations. Support has also been added for user-created virtual menu icons, and additional controllers such as the Hori Fighting Commander Octa and various third-party PS3/PS4/PS5 controllers.