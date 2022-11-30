Valve will give away a free Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The The Hamden Journal

One more reason to watch The Game Awards this year: Valve has announced it’ll give away a Steam Deck handheld gaming PC every single minute on December 8th. With a likely runtime of 2.5 hours — last year’s ran three — the company’s probably going to be giving away at least 150 Steam Decks.

It’s the highest-end model with 512GB of solid state storage and the anti-glare screen, and all you have to do to win is sign into Steam here on December 8th and watch the show at Steam.TV or at Steam’s 2022 The Game Awards page.

Well, you do also have to be living in the US, UK, Canada, or the EU, specifically these countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary,…

