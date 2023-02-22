Valve shares dates for the major Steam sales in 2023

Valve has shared a schedule of when the big sales on Steam will take place in 2023, meaning you now have some advance notice about when you should get ready to open your wallet to snap up some great deals.

As established last year, there will be a major sale every season, so look forward to big spring, summer, autumn, and winter deals. There will be a handful of themed sales and events, like Puzzle Fest, Visual Novel Fest, and SHMUP Fest, which all sound very promising. And Valve is also sharing details about the next two Next Fests, where you can try a bunch of free demos of upcoming games. (If you want an idea of what a Next Fest is like, you can check out the February Next Fest, which is happening now through February 28th.)