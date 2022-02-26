Valve says it would happily help Microsoft bring PC Game Pass to Steam

Valve says it’s willing to work with Microsoft to bring to Steam. “I don’t think it’s something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time,” Valve CEO Gabe Newell in a recent interview. “But for their customers it’s clearly a popular option, and we’d be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam.”

Newell’s subsequent comments suggest PC Game Pass won’t come to Steam anytime soon, but that the two companies have had discussions about the possibility. “We’ve talked to people there quite a bit about that topic,” he said. “If your customers want it, then you should figure out how to make it happen. That’s where we’re at.”

While PC Game Pass may never come to Steam there’s at least precedent for Microsoft to follow. In the summer of 2020, publisher Electronic Arts made EA Play, its subscription service, . It’s worth noting, as The Verge points out, not every EA Play tier is available through the marketplace, and Valve’s 30 percent cut of sales could be a contentious issue in any negotiations between itself and Microsoft. For what it’s worth, Microsoft has also expressed an interest in getting Steam onto the . Last June, Microsoft’s Panos Panay said Valve would be “very welcome” on the marketplace.