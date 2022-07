Valve says it will ship all current Steam Deck reservations by the end of 2022

If you’ve been patiently waiting for to ship that you reserved months ago, you may not have to wait too much longer to get your hands on the device. The company claims it will be able to fulfill all current Steam Deck reservations by the end of the year.

that many of its supply chain issues are easing and it’s able to continue increasing production. It has moved some people’s scheduled deliveries up to the third quarter (i.e. between now and the end of September). All other outstanding reservations are now scheduled for delivery in Q4. People who lock in a reservation right now should still be able to get one in time for the holiday season. After Valve reaches its capacity for that period, it will start filling up the delivery queue for early 2023.

The update comes a month after Valve said it was . This is a rare sliver of positive news for a sought-after piece of gaming hardware, given the supply chain problems that have stymied and production. Who knows? We might even see the Steam Deck on retail shelves before too long.