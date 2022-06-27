Valve ramps up production to ‘more than double’ Steam Deck shipments

There’s some good news if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a . Valve says it has and will be more than twice the number of units each week than it has over the last few months.

The company planned to start shipping the device in December, but supply chain issues forced it to the Steam Deck . It now appears has found the parts and production capacity it needs to build units at a faster pace and get them out to customers more quickly.

Were you to reserve a Steam Deck now, you likely wouldn’t receive it until at least October. However, since Valve is the volume of shipments, it may be able to bring down the wait time. Hopefully, it will soon get to the point where it can ship a Steam Deck within days of someone deciding to order one.

Valve says those who had an expected shipment window of Q3 will start receiving reservation emails on June 30th. When you do eventually get your Steam Deck, though, it’s probably best to avoid swapping out the built-in storage. Valve hardware designer Lawrence Yang that the power requirements of off-the-shelf SSDs could cause a Steam Deck to overheat and shorten the lifespan.