Valve ‘ramping up’ Steam Deck orders in Q2

Shipments for Valve’s new handheld console, the Steam Deck, have been trickling out since its release, but the shipments are about to speed up. The company started “ramping up” fulfillment for the console on Monday, according to a Tweet from Valve, and those who pre-ordered the console will be getting more emails about order availability weekly.

When the Steam Deck launched, those interested in buying the console were able to do so through a pre-order system. Depending on how quickly you were able to get in, you may have had an order scheduled for Q1, Q2, Q3, or “after Q3.” Since then, Valve has been shipping purchases in the order customers placed their orders weekly each quarter.

In addition to more orders going out, the company added further clarification as to when each quarter could expect their console to ship. Per Valve’s update, Q2 started on Monday and the current Q3 dates are October 2022 or later. According to Valve, “no reservation windows have been changed or delayed,” and the company is simply providing further clarification as to when each quarter is.

The Steam Deck is a handheld console that allows you to play games on your Steam library. Valve released it in February. Leading up to the official release, the handheld was delayed multiple times, with Valve citing issues with the supply chain and other logistical challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.