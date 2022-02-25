Valve made a free Portal spinoff for the Steam Deck

The will start shipping in the next few days and while there’s no real shortage of games to play on it, is adding another one to the mix. The company that created the portable gaming system has created a Portal spinoff called Aperture Desk Job.

In the free playable short, you’ll take on the role of a product inspector at Aperture, the corporation at the center of the Half-Life and Portal games. Valve says “Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds.” It seems to be a demo for the Steam Deck’s capabilities, similar to how Astro’s Playroom the PS5 DualSense controller.

If you haven’t been able to secure a Steam Deck just yet, you’ll still be able to play Aperture Desk Job on PC. However, it’s a controller-only game, so don’t expect to play it with a keyboard and mouse.