Valve is working on a major update for ‘Team Fortress 2’

After years of neglect, Valve is preparing to release a major update for Team Fortress 2. This week, the studio published a rare blog post on the (via ), asking the game’s community to submit new content to the Steam Workshop ahead of May 1st. “The last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year [Valve’s emphasis], we’re planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update – with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!” Valve said.

By our count, the “as as-yet-unnamed, un-themed, but still very exciting summer-situated (but not summer-themed)” update Valve has planned will go down as TF2’s first major content release since the company came out with the in 2017 for the game’s 10-year anniversary. Valve has released since then mostly to address the that made it impossible to play the game, but new content additions have been few and far between.