Valve is increasing Steam Deck shipments

Since went on sale at the , Valve has emailed reservation holders about once a week to tell them they can purchase its handheld PC. That’s meant a lot of people have been patiently waiting to get their hands on the highly sought-after gadget, but that wait could soon be shorter.

On Monday, the company said it was ramping up Steam Deck shipments. By just how much, Valve didn’t specify, but what it did promise is that it would start sending more order availability emails each week. If you’re on the fence about buying a unit, Valve has also updated the Steam Deck’s to clarify what timeframes like Q2 and Q3 mean in terms of months. If you were to place a reservation today, the page now says you’ll have the chance to order a unit sometime in October 2022 or later. Bottom line: it sounds like Valve is doing its best to get Steam Deck units to customers more quickly.