Valorant’s new Agent, Neon, is an electricity-fueled speed demon

Riot Games has revealed Valorant’s newest Agent, Neon, in a electric new cinematic. The video short shows off the character and her powers, and it reveals that she’ll arrive in the game with its next update.

In the trailer, we see Neon relaxing in her bedroom as she reviews intelligence information given to her by Sage. She falls asleep on her bed, and in her dreams, we get a few great looks at her gameplay and abilities as she envisions taking over Valorant matches with her speed and electricity powers.

Based on her dreams, it seems that Neon will have the ability to sprint and slide, but she can’t shoot her weapon while she does either. Another one of her abilities appears to create two walls of electricity that seem similar to Phoenix’s fire walls. Another seems to bounce off of a wall before creating some kind of ground effect, but it’s not really clear what it does. Finally, the ability that looks like her Ultimate seems to be a solid beam of electricity that Neon can fire at enemies.

Of course, while the trailer gives us a few great hints, we won’t know the specifics of Neon’s abilities or exactly what they do until Riot officially announces those details sometime before her release.

Valorant’s latest update will be Episode 4: Disruption, and it’s set to arrive sometime next week, along with a whole new battle pass.