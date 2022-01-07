Valorant new Agent Neon: Ability kit and Ultimate revealed

Neon is coming to Valorant next week and developer Riot Games has finally revealed exactly what her abilities do. Just like in her introductory trailer, Neon’s kit will rely on her speed to give her an edge in matches, but she’s got some powerful electrical abilities to help out too.

Neon’s signature ability, High Gear, allows her to sprint around maps and slide once every round — though she can earn a second charge by getting two kills in a round after she slides. She also has a grenade that can concuss enemies in two areas at the same time, as well as the ability to create two long, static electricity walls on either side of herself.

Meanwhile, her Ultimate ability causes her to channel her electric powers into a concentrated beam that can damage enemies. The beam does the same amount of damage no matter where you hit enemies — meaning there’s no penalty for leg shots or bonus for headshots — and retains perfect accuracy even when Neon is sprinting.

Riot will release Neon with Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 1 update, which is set to come out early next week.

Neon full ability kit

E — High Gear

Instantly channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, use Alt Fire to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets after two kils.

Q — Relay Bolt

Instantly throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

C — Fast Lane

Fire two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

X — Overdrive

Unleash Neon’s full power and speed for a short duration. Fire to channel the power into deadly a lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration resets on each kill.