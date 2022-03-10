‘Valkyrie Elysium’ is an action-RPG sequel to PS1’s ‘Valkyrie Profile’

Square Enix is dipping into its back catalog with the launch of Valkyrie Elysium, a new instalment in the Valkyrie Profile series that first appeared on the original PlayStation in 1999. Announced during Sony’s latest State of Play livestream yesterday, the action-RPG is set to arrive in 2022 on the PlayStation 4, PS5 and Windows PCs.

“You play as a Valkyrie who is entrusted with the fate of this world by the All-Father — the highest among gods and the ruler of all creation,” the description states. “Descending to the land below, you must battle powerful foes, and uncover the secrets behind the impending ruin.”

The game will feature “fast-paced combat using a variety of weapons,” along with magic abilities. It will use aspects from past Valkyrie games like finishing moves and combos, along with a “brand new real-time action combat system that rewards both fast reactions and strategic thinking,” Square Enix said.

The developer is Soleil Ltd (Samurai Jack), with music from composer Motoi Sakuraba (Dark Souls) and character design courtesy of Yuya Nagai from CyDesignation (NieR Re[in]carnation). The most recent game in the series is Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, a mobile title from 2016. Other sequels include Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria for PS2 and Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume on DS.