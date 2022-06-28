Using Legendary Crests in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal gives you your first taste of Elder Rift dungeons with some freebies from the Crest Merchant. But now you’re hungry for more, and that’s how Diablo Immortal gets you.

This guide will explain how Elder Rifts and Legendary Crests work, how to get more, and how to use them to make the most of your future runs.

Getting Started

You’ll fight a few medium-sized bad guys on your way to Level 20. After that, the story will take a natural break and our old friend Deckard Cain will send you out to meet Jondo Mouren the Crest Merchant. Jondo will introduce you to Elder Rifts, essentially on-demand dungeons to grind for loot, XP, and Legendary Gems. Those Gems can then be socketed into your armor for major buffs. Jondo will also start you out with a free Legendary Crest to give you a taste of what good loot looks like!

A price to pay

You’re going to need to learn a few new in-game currencies to get the best loot out of your Rift runs, so let’s go over those now.

Crests: You’ll place crests in up to three slots at the start of a run. If you’re playing with others, they can also plug in Crests, for up to 10 total in a run. You can make a Rift run without them, but using Crests increase the quality of the loot you’ll collect. Crests come in Rare and Legendary varieties, with Legendary guaranteeing you a Legendary Gem at the end of the dungeon. Without a Legendary Crest, you can still gain runes, which can help you craft Crests. You’ll also get one Rare Crest per day from the Crest Merchant just by logging in.

Platinum: Platinum is currency that you’ll gain just by playing daily activities. If you’re grinding away anyway, keep an eye on this — you’ll eventually be able to trade it for Crests. You can also gain platinum through selling items to Dya in the Marketplace.

Hilts: Another currency that you’ll gain while running Rifts. You can use these to buy a Legendary Crest from the Hilt Trader. Just be aware- he’ll only stock one Crest per month, so when it’s gone, it’s gone for 30 days.

Did we mention a price to pay?

All that being said, you could totally just skip the line and buy a bunch of Crests, Orbs, Platinum, or whatever you want using your real, human money. The Crest Merchant will be glad to take your hard-earned cash to send you on your way to Legendary Gems. But be warned that the amounts of all the currencies are carefully set to always be just a little short of what you’d need — kind of like the hot dog v. bun conundrum.

You can buy a Legendary Crest for 160 orbs (or 10 for 1,600 orbs), and 60 orbs will cost you $0.99. So you’re looking at $3 per Crest. The $5 pack of orbs isn’t quite enough for 2 Crests, and the $10 pack isn’t quite enough for 4. To hit a balanced number, you have to buy a bundle of 1,600 orbs (1,500 plus a bonus 150) for $25 — that’ll get you 10 Crests with a whole 50 orbs left over.

As someone who had a really rough weekend with Simpsons Tapped Out many years ago, we’d advise caution!