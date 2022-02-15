Unlocking this Horizon Forbidden West trophy also plants a real-life tree

Horizon Forbidden West is right on the horizon. In the highly anticipated sequel, Aloy must save the planet from a rogue terraforming system, which has created blighted environments, threatening humanity with famine. As part of an initiative in line with the game’s themes, Sony has partnered with Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree for every unlock of the “Reached the Daunt” trophy. The “Play and Plant” Program will end on March 25, 11:59 p.m. PST, or when maximum donation is reached (an estimated 288,000 trees).

This initiative fits both with Aloy’s greater mission, and some of the game’s side quests, which lead her to help restore land in the forbidden west. The game’s themes heavily touch on the subject of climate degradation and ecosystem balance. “Reached the Daunt” is a very achievable trophy — the Daunt is the first large, post-tutorial region of Horizon Forbidden West’s map, and most players will likely get there within the game’s first two hours — which means that many players have the chance to do tangible good for the Earth.

Reforestation efforts will take place in three locations. Douglas County Forest, in Wisconsin, spans 278,000 acres and is in great need of conifer trees. Deforestation has destabilized the ecosystem’s blue-wing warblers and Blanding’s turtles, along with the forest’s watershed protection abilities. The 30,000-acre Sheep Fire Private Lands, in California, has suffered burn damage — reforesting will help support grey wolves. Lastly, Torreya State Park, in Florida, spans 13,000 acres and suffers from a declining longleaf pine population. Species like gopher tortoises and red-cockaded woodpecker would be supported by reforestation.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on Feb. 18 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.