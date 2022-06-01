Undertale’s Toby Fox has songs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Undertale creator and Homestuck composer Toby Fox is returning to the Pokémon franchise with new music in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A second trailer for the ninth-generation Pokémon game dropped on Wednesday, showing new Pokémon, professors, and lots of Pokémon trainers running around. That trailer also features Fox’s new music, he wrote on Twitter.

“I had the honor of composing the field music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” Fox tweeted Wednesday. “After creating a concept sketch, Game Freak arranged it into many versions that you’ll hear throughout the game.”

Fox mentioned a bit of his music is in the new trailer, but didn’t specify exactly where it can be heard.

Fox added that “a few more Toby Fox tracks” can be heard throughout the game, too. “This time, my music is not optional,” he tweeted. Fox previously composed a song for Pokémon Sword and Shield — specifically a song that plays in Sword and Shield’s Battle Tower, an optional stage in the game. (The Battle Tower opens up after catching Sword and Shield’s legendary Pokémon and beating Leon.)

Before Pokémon, Fox worked with developer Game Freak to compose for Little Town Hero, the studio’s 2019 role-playing game. Pokémon composer Hitomi Sato arranged the music for that game. Fox is also currently working on Undertale sequel Deltarune; Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 were released in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will be released together, Fox said. Seven chapters in total are expected.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nov. 18 on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are open now.