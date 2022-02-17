Uncharted’s post-credits scene sets up a familiar adventure

Nathan Drake and Sully have finally made it to the big screen in the Uncharted movie. As fans of the game might expect, the movie sends Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s live-action counterparts racing around the globe in search of ancient mysteries and long-lost treasures with a cabal of bad guys behind them. The movie is set during the first mission Nate and Sully pull together, and includes a few changes from the canon that game fans might be familiar with.

That being said, the movie does have a couple of post-credits scenes that set up the future of the franchise. Though no sequel has been announced yet, the theoretical one will follow a path familiar to fans of the games.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for the Uncharted video games and the Uncharted movie.]

One of the movie’s credits scenes starts with a man sitting in prison. He is scribbling on a post card, and we quickly realize that it’s Sam, Nathan Drake’s supposedly dead brother. Not only is Sam alive, but he’s working on a warning message to Nate. Most of Sam is shrouded in shadows as he writes the note and we don’t get a clear view of his face, so we don’t know for sure who’s playing the adult version of Nate’s brother.

The movie’s other post-credits scene opens with Nate sitting at a table with a man named Gage, surrounded by (probably) evil henchmen. Nate’s making a deal to exchange his ring for a “Nazi map.” The ring, it turns out, is for Gage’s employer, Roman. Of course, things go sideways but Nate comes out on top with both the map and the ring thanks to a little help from Sully, who’s sporting his signature mustache this time around.

While there’s no confirmation of a sequel for Uncharted, this certainly suggests that a potential next movie could adapt the plot of the series’ first game Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. That game, originally released in 2007, features both Nazis and a villain named Roman, but also has the potential to introduce some of the supernatural elements that are often important in the video games but aren’t present at all in the first film.