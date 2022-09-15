Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is coming to PC next month

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves | Image: Sony

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which bundles Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19th, Sony announced today. The remaster was released for PS5 in January, and while we knew a PC version was in development to release sometime this year, we didn’t have a definitive launch date until now.

The PC version of the collection will have a number of PC-specific enhancements, including a “reimagined UI,” ultrawide monitor support, and the ability to adjust the quality of things like models and textures, as outlined by Naughty Dog’s Rochelle Snyder in a blog post. The game will, of course, work with Sony’s DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers (though you’ll need a wired DualSense…

