‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves’ collection hits PCs on October 19th

Sony and developer Naughty Dog confirmed today that its excellent bundle of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are coming to the PC on October 19th. As announced last year, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection will bring these two games to the PC for the first time, following the collection’s release for the PS5 this past January.

This news lines up with a leak last week that showed a listing for the game on the Epic Games Store with an October 19th release date. This confirmation comes after Sony had delayed the game’s release from its original “early 2022” timeline. As you’d expect, there are a host of features relevant to PC players, including ultra widescreen monitor support and a host of graphics adjustment options including texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections and ambient occlusion. The UI has also been tweaked to better fit on PC and you can remap all controls as you see fit.

Speaking of controls, you can also play this game wirelessly with the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller; if you plug in a PS5 DualSense controller, you’ll get more advanced haptic feedback.

If you’re interested, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is up for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. It’s the first Naughty Dog title to hit the PC, but a number of other high-profile Sony exclusives (including Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War) have come to the PC in recent years. And Naughty Dog’s latest release, the remade The Last of Us Part I will also be released for the PC, though there’s no timeframe just yet.

