Uncharted-Fortnite crossover brings Nathan Drake to the game this week

Nathan Drake’s upcoming Fortnite crossover is such a poorly kept secret Epic Games hasn’t bothered delisting the unlisted video that spilled the beans earlier this weekend. The Uncharted star joins Fortnite on Feb. 17, a day before Uncharted, the movie, premieres in North America.

Although still not officially announced or confirmed, the 25-second teaser shows Uncharted stars Drake and Chloe Frazier with a variety of weapons, vehicles, and items familiar to their 15-year-old adventure franchise.

Fortnite players can romp around as Nathan and Chloe in one of two outfits, each: one based on Tom Holland and Sophia Ali’s film roles, and one based on Nathan and Chloe from 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Chloe actually gets three outfits, as her movie outfit includes both a default (with jacket) style and no-jacket style.

Other items include two different pickaxes (“Second Hand Saber” and “Parashurama Axe”) Sully’s Seaplane Glider, an “Update Journal” emote, and Back Bling for Chloe.