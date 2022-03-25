Ukraine is selling NFTs to support its military

Ukraine’s Ministry for Digital Transformation has launched an NFT collection to help fund its military. The project was first announced in , but the NFT collection, called “ Meta History Museum of War,” is . The collection is meant to be an “NFT museum” documenting the history of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The collection is currently comprised of 54 NFTs documenting the events of the first three days of the war. The illustrations were done by Ukrainian and international artists, and each one references a tweet documenting some aspect of the invasion and the world’s response to it.

“The formula of each NFT is clear and simple: each token is a real news piece from an official source and an illustration from artists, both Ukrainian and international,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation writes on its Meta History Museum of War website. “The NFT’s will be created in chronological order, according to the events so the true history will be saved and cherished.”

The NFT Project is the latest way Ukraine has turned to digital assets to fund its defense. The country has collected more than $100 million in cryptocurrency since the start of the war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently signed a bill the crypto industry.